Cooking with John: Grilled Oyster with Honey Bourbon Chipotle Butter

Grilled Oyster with Honey Bourbon Chipotle Butter and Candied Bacon and Green Onions with Chef Marcus at The Hangout in Gulf Shores

Recipe

1lb. Whole butter (room temp)

2oz bourbon

2oz chipotle pepper

1tsp. Fresh Garlic (minced)

2.5 oz honey

Tools- parchment paper

Robo-coupe / or hand whip

Procedure-

Combine all ingredients together in a robo-coupe and blend until all ingredients are blended. Transfer mix to center of parchment paper! Flip bottom edge of paper to the top of paper!

Ensure tubed butter is spread along the crease of paper in a tube form!

Proceed to roll tube forward, keeping paper tight to the roll).

Once rolled to to the edges of paper, transfer to plastic wrap and freeze!

For use – Pull from freezer, and use for selected items of choice!

For more information on the Oyster Cook-Off head to The Hangout’s website at: thehangoutcookoff.com