Cooking with John: Chicken Bryan by Carrabba’s Italian Grill

CHICKEN BRYAN by Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

* 4 boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut in half

* 1 ½ teaspoons of your favorite grill seasoning

* 3 tablespoons of olive oil

* 4 ounces rindless goat cheese log, cut into 8 (¼- inch) rounds

* Lemon butter sauce (see separate recipe)

* 4 sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, drained, and cut lengthwise into ¼-inch-wide strips

* 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium heat.

2. Meanwhile, using a flat meat pounder, lightly pound each chicken half to an even thickness of about ½ inch. Season with grill seasoning. Let stand at room temperature while the grill heats.

3. Lightly oil the grill. Brush the chicken on both sides with the grill seasoning. Cook, with the lid closed as much as possible, turning after 5 minutes, until the chicken is nicely browned and feels firm when the top is pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes total. During the last minute, top each piece with a goat cheese round. Transfer to a platter and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.

4. Stir the lemon butter sauce in a small saucepan over very low heat with a heatproof spatula just until warm and smooth, but not hot and melted, about 1 ½ minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and basil.

5. Place 2 chicken pieces on each serving plate. Spoon equal amounts of the sauce over each serving, sprinkle with basil, and serve hot.

Broiled Chicken Bryan: Broil the chicken in a preheated broiler with the rack adjusted about 8 inches from the source of heat. Cook, turning occasionally, until firm when pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes. Add the goat cheese about 1 minute before the chicken is done.

Tip: Boneless chicken breast is too thin to test correctly with a thermometer, so the “touch test” works best. The more well done the meat, the firmer its texture.