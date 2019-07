Alabama Gulf Shrimp with “Ugly Vegetable” Ragout with Chris Sherrill

For this recipe, you will use:

1lb 16-20 count shrimp peeled, deveined and tail on

Working with your local farmers market or grocery store to acquire rough looking vegetables.

1 eggplant-skinned, peeled and cut into chunks

1 squash cut into chunks

4 pearl onions or cipollini onions

3 carrots- peeled cut into 1/2 inch circles>