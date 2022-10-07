MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lots of things have been happening here at News 5 recently. We debuted the new set, we brought in The Weather Beast, we got the Sky5 drone, and now we have our brand new News 5 kitchen sponsored by Coastal Stone Cabinetry and Chavis Furniture.

Our new cabinets come with a soft-close feature along with soft-close drawers. We have accent with open shelving and glass in some of the doors. A fire-clay, farmhouse-style sink is located in the middle of the quartz countertops.

There are completely brand new appliances in the kitchen, including a brand new refrigerator with plenty of different features and ovens that have inside cameras. One innovative feature of the ovens is that you can connect your phone through an app to the oven. The app allows you to check the cameras inside and allows you to speak to the ovens for them to open.

You can check out the new kitchen being put to use in our upcoming segments of Cooking with John.