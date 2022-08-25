MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

Ali Cantrell will be showing John how they make their t-bone with bbq rub.

RECIPE:

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

COOKING: