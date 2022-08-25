MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.
Ali Cantrell will be showing John how they make their t-bone with bbq rub.
RECIPE:
- 2 tablespoons chile powder
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
COOKING:
- Combine BBQ Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks.
- Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones and carve steaks into slices, if desired. Season with salt, as desired.