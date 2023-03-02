MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Captain Andre Reid from The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department and Executive Director Kylee Raulerson from The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will be showing him how to make Smoked Shotgun Shells. These are sausage and cheese stuffed manicotti shells wrapped in bacon!

They are also here to discuss the BBQ & Blues Cook-Off on Saturday which will feature a concert that night with Wet WIllie!

Ingredients

2 boxes manicotti shells

2 packages, regular bacon

1 lb 90\10 ground beef

1 lb sweet Italian sausage links (5-6 sausages)

8 oz of shredded cheese

8 oz of cream cheese

Preparation