MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Captain Andre Reid from The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department and Executive Director Kylee Raulerson from The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will be showing him how to make Smoked Shotgun Shells. These are sausage and cheese stuffed manicotti shells wrapped in bacon!
They are also here to discuss the BBQ & Blues Cook-Off on Saturday which will feature a concert that night with Wet WIllie!
Ingredients
- 2 boxes manicotti shells
- 2 packages, regular bacon
- 1 lb 90\10 ground beef
- 1 lb sweet Italian sausage links (5-6 sausages)
- 8 oz of shredded cheese
- 8 oz of cream cheese
Preparation
- Remove the casings from the sausage.
- Mix the ground beef, ground sausage and cheese then add your favorite bbq rub to taste.
- Stuff the meat into the manicotti shells.
- Wrap each shell with one piece of bacon.
- Refrigerate the stuffed shells for at least 4 hours and up to overnight. (This will make sure the shells are tender when cooked.)
- Remove from the refrigerator and dust the shotgun shells with your favorite rub.
- Prepare your smoker for indirect cooking.
- Smoke at 250 for 1 – 1.5 hrs. Make sure the stuffing is at a safe temperature for consumption.
- The last 15 minutes try to cook them at a higher temperature to get the desired color and to crisp the bacon.
- Glaze with bbq sauce.