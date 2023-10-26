MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Kathy Adams Phillips with Kathy’s Southern Kitchen is cooking Slow Cooker Chili.

Slow Cooker Chili

Ingredients

2 pounds of lean ground beef

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, diced with seeds and membrane removed (optional)

1 can (15 oz) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (28 oz) crushed tomatoes

1 can (10.5 oz) beef consommé

2 tablespoons of chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until browned. Drain any excess fat. Transfer the cooked beef to the slow cooker.

2. In the same skillet, sauté the onion and garlic until softened. Add the mixture to the slow cooker.

3. Add the remaining ingredients to the slow cooker. Stir well to combine.

4. Cover the slow cooker and cook on low 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. The longer cooking time will allow the flavors to meld together.

Chef’s Tips:

1. If you have a multi-cooker with a slow cooker function, you can sauté the beef, onions, and garlic and slow cook your chili all in the same pot.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to kick up the heat.

3. For a delicious and fun garnish, prepare your favorite cornbread in a waffle iron. Top each serving of chili with a piece of the waffled cornbread.

