MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Sarah Clark and Jayme Richburg with Bay Gourmet and Crown Hall are cooking Roasted Corn and Crab Bisque.

Ingredients

1 8 oz package cream cheese

4 cups heavy whip

2 colored bell peppers – seeded and chopped

2 tablespoons of garlic – chopped

1 small vidalia onion – chopped

3 cups of either fresh or frozen sweet corn

1 tablespoon of creole seasoning

1 teaspoon of garlic salt

1 teaspoon on cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 pound of crab meat / lump or claw – picked

Preheat oven to 350

Instructions

1. In a large saucepan market cream cheese and heavy whipping cream and smooth.

2. Line a baking pan with aluminum foil and spread the next seven ingredients onto the sheet with olive oil and mix well to combine seasoning with vegetables.

3. Roast in the oven for 35-45 mins.

4. Add the vegetable mix to the cream cheese and heavy whipping cream.

5. Add picked crabmeat and serve.