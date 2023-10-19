MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Alyvia Watson with the Alabama Junior Cattlemen’s Association is cooking Roast Beef Potluck Rolls.

Ingredients

1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef

1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)

1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish

6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves

2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in the prepared baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.

3. Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in a small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate from 1 hour to overnight.

4. Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in a 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.

Click for the local beef sales directory and more beef recipes!