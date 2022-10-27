MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Pumpkin Soup.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

2, 15 oz cans pure pumpkin purée

4 cups chicken broth

3/4 cup heavy cream, half and half, or canned coconut milk

2 tbsp. butter or olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Melt butter or olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook for 15 minutes until very soft and translucent. Add garlic, pumpkin pie spice, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.

Stir in chicken broth and pumpkin purée. Simmer for 20 minutes over medium low heat. Stir in heavy cream, half and half, or coconut milk. Serve hot.

Optional: Use a handheld immersion blender to blend soup in the pot until smooth. If using a blender, be careful to fill the blender only halfway full because hot liquids expand. Blend in several batches.

All of the ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.