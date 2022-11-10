MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make pumpkin no bake cheesecake just in time for Thanksgiving!

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

1 large 9 oz graham cracker crust

1 cup pure pumpkin purée

2, 8 oz blocks cream cheese, softened

8 oz frozen whipped topping, defrosted

3/4 cup confectioner sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Beat cream cheese in a bowl with a hand mixer for 2 minutes whipped and fluffy. Add pumpkin purée, confectioner sugar, brown sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Beat until combined.

Use a spatula and fold in cool whip until we’ll combined.

Pour into graham cracker crust and spread out evenly. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours.

Must be very cold to cut and hold its shape.

