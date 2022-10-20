MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Pumpkin Blueberry Muffins.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

1 2/3 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1.5 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/3 cup Crisco shortening

1 cup blueberries

1 tbsp. flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup half and half

1 cup pure pumpkin purée

Streusel Topping

2 tbsp. flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

Mix all purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and pumpkin spice together in a bowl. In a separate bowl cream together Crisco and brown sugar. Add egg, pumpkin purée and half and half. Mix until combined.

Add half the flour mixture to the dry, mix. Then add the other half and mix.

Toss blueberries and 1 tbsp. all purpose flour in the bowl. Add to batter, and gently mix in the blueberries.

Divide batter into 12 muffin tins that have been sprayed liberally with non stick spray.

Streusel Topping

Mix flour, sugar and pumpkin spice in a small bowl. Add 1 tbsp. butter and cut in, breaking butter up so it looks like crumbly.

Top each muffin tin of batter liberally with sprinkling of Streusel.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.