MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Darren Costello, owner of Costello’s Italian Deli and Butcher Shop, is cooking a perfectly grilled steak.

Prime Filet Steak

  1. Season Steak with olive oil
  2. Season steak with salt, pepper and preheat oven/grill to 360 degrees
  3. Heat cast iron pan with 1 Tsp olive oil
  4. Sear steak on both sides (3 minutes each side)
  5. Add butter and rosemary to pan. Tilt pan and baste steak for 2 minutes
  6. Place in oven/grill for 5-7 minutes. If cooking more than 4 filets, cook for 7-10 minutes
  7. Place a small dab of butter and a couple drops of lemon juice on each steak and let rest for 3-5 mintes.
  8. Serve and enjoy!