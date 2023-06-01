MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Darren Costello, owner of Costello’s Italian Deli and Butcher Shop, is cooking a perfectly grilled steak.
Prime Filet Steak
- Season Steak with olive oil
- Season steak with salt, pepper and preheat oven/grill to 360 degrees
- Heat cast iron pan with 1 Tsp olive oil
- Sear steak on both sides (3 minutes each side)
- Add butter and rosemary to pan. Tilt pan and baste steak for 2 minutes
- Place in oven/grill for 5-7 minutes. If cooking more than 4 filets, cook for 7-10 minutes
- Place a small dab of butter and a couple drops of lemon juice on each steak and let rest for 3-5 mintes.
- Serve and enjoy!