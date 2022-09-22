MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Moe’s Original BBQ.

Ashleigh Valluzzo will be showing John how they make their pimento cheese.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

In a bowl with clean hands and gloves mix:

cream cheese

chopped white onions

chopped olives

chopped roasted jalapeños

hot sauce

worcestershire sauce

salt/ pepper

suger

mayo

shredded cheddar

Moe’s Original BBQ has multiple locations in and near Mobile including Downtown, Airport, Foley, Semmes, and Daphne.