MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Moe’s Original BBQ.
Ashleigh Valluzzo will be showing John how they make their pimento cheese.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
In a bowl with clean hands and gloves mix:
- cream cheese
- chopped white onions
- chopped olives
- chopped roasted jalapeños
- hot sauce
- worcestershire sauce
- salt/ pepper
- suger
- mayo
- shredded cheddar
Moe’s Original BBQ has multiple locations in and near Mobile including Downtown, Airport, Foley, Semmes, and Daphne.