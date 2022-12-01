MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Misty Whitehead will be showing him how to make Pimento Cheese Breakfast Casserole.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

Ingredients:

large quick chick of pimento cheese (room temp)

10 eggs

20oz frozen hash browns

2 cups cooked diced ham

sour cream and green onion (optional garnish)

Directions: