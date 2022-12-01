MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Misty Whitehead will be showing him how to make Pimento Cheese Breakfast Casserole.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
Ingredients:
- large quick chick of pimento cheese (room temp)
- 10 eggs
- 20oz frozen hash browns
- 2 cups cooked diced ham
- sour cream and green onion (optional garnish)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350
- Lightly beat eggs in a large bowl
- Add the pimento cheese and ham and stir
- Spread the hash browns in prepared baking dish
- Pour the egg mixture over the top and spread thoroughly until everything is evenly coated
- Bake for 45 minutes or until center of casserole is set
- Garnish with sour cream and green onion, if desired.