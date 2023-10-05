MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Josie Jones from Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is cooking Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches

Ingredients

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

4 whole-grain or whole wheat hoagie rolls, split, toasted

6 thin slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

Instructions

1. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Season beef with garlic powder and pepper. Set aside.

2. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and pepper; stir-fry 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

3. Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in the same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until the outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil and remaining beef.

4. Return beef and vegetables to skillet; cook and stir until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Top beef with cheese slices. Heat, covered, 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted; stir gently to mix. Place beef mixture on bottom half of rolls. Close sandwiches.

Click for the local beef sales directory and more beef recipes!