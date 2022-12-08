MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Microwave Chocolate Fudge.

Prep Time: minutes

Cook Time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

16 oz powdered sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon Instant coffee granules

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup butter

¼ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans (optional)

Preparation

Whisk together powdered sugar, cocoa powder, salt, instant coffee and cinnamon together in a microwave safe bowl. Add 1/2 cup butter.

Microwave for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and vanilla until smooth. Stir in chopped pecans if using. Pour into an 8×8 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.

Refrigerate until firm (1-2 hours). Cut into squares. Store in refrigerator.

All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.

