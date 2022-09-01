MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Semmes House of Pizza.

Chris Brill will be showing John how to make their Manhattan Calzone.

He starts by using one of their house made dough rounds and stretching it to about 10 inches. Next, the dough is filled with their supreme mix of pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives. This mixture is kept together by a combination of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Fold the dough over the mixture, remove the air and cut off excess dough. The calzone then goes into the pizza oven for 3 minutes and its ready to serve.

Semmes House of Pizza is located at 3958 Snow Rd N Suite C. Semmes, Al.