MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 106 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Jackie Parks’ Winter Wild Rice Soup.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

1/2 cup toasted mixed wild rice

2 tablespoons of butter

3 cups of water

1 Knorrs chicken bouillon cube

1 cup of sliced carrots

1 small butternut squash peeled and cubed

place all above ingredients into a large pot and boil

turn down heat and simmer for 30 minutes

add

1 cup sliced small tomatoes

1 chopped red pepper

3 handfuls of baby spinach

1 cup of milk mixed with 2 tablespoons of milk

1 teaspoon of pink salt

1/2teaspoon of sage garlic powder and onion powder

a dash of red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon of rosemary

1/4 teaspoon of thyme

fresh pepper to taste

All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.

Stay tuned next week for the main dish winning recipe!