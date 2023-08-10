MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 107 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Theresa Van Driessche’s Summer Vegetable Tian. Van Driessche’s recipe won Best Side Dish in our Family Favorite Recipe Contest.

Winning Side Dish Recipe: Summer Vegetable Tian

Ingredients:

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 zucchini, sliced

1 yellow squash, sliced

1 medium potato, sliced thin

1-2 Roma tomato, sliced

1 Tbsp Italian Seasoning

Salt & pepper to taste

1 cup shredded mozzarella & provolone blend

½ cup grated Parmesan

1 Tbsp chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Spray an 8×8 casserole dish with cooking spray. Spread the sautéed onion and garlic in the bottom of the dish. Arrange the other sliced vegetables, in an alternating pattern. Season the top of the vegetables generously with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil, top with the shredded cheese, and bake without the foil for an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese is golden brown. Top with chopped fresh parsley for garnish.