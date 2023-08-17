MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 107 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Pamela Tillman’s Pineapple and Dates Cream Cheese Dip.

Tillman’s recipe won Best Appetizer Recipe in our Family Favorite Recipe Contest.

Winning Appetizer Recipe: Pineapple and Dates Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

1 pkg of Cream Cheese softened

1 to 1 ½ cups crushed pineapple, drained well

A few chopped dates

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Serve with Wheat Thin crackers or you can also make finger sandwiches with it.