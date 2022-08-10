MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 106 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Theresa Van Driessche’s Oven Jambalaya.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

2-3 pounds of peeled and deveined medium raw shrimp

1 pound of sliced Conecuh sausage

14.5 oz. can of beef broth

10 oz. can of French onion soup

8 oz. can of tomato sauce

1 1/2 cups of chopped bell pepper

1/2 cup of chopped celery

1/2 cup of chopped green onions

1 1/2 cups of converted or parboiled rice (such as Uncle Ben’s)

1 tablespoon of creole seasoning

pepper to taste

mix all ingredients together and place in lightly greased casserole dish

cover tightly with aluminum foil

bake at 350 for 1.5 hours

