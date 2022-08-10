MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 106 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.
On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Theresa Van Driessche’s Oven Jambalaya.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- 2-3 pounds of peeled and deveined medium raw shrimp
- 1 pound of sliced Conecuh sausage
- 14.5 oz. can of beef broth
- 10 oz. can of French onion soup
- 8 oz. can of tomato sauce
- 1 1/2 cups of chopped bell pepper
- 1/2 cup of chopped celery
- 1/2 cup of chopped green onions
- 1 1/2 cups of converted or parboiled rice (such as Uncle Ben’s)
- 1 tablespoon of creole seasoning
- pepper to taste
- mix all ingredients together and place in lightly greased casserole dish
- cover tightly with aluminum foil
- bake at 350 for 1.5 hours
All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.
Stay tuned next week for the side dish winning recipe!