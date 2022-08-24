MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 106 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this final Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Pamela Tillman’s Mom’s Cream Cheese Pound Cake.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

to a bowl add 8 oz of softened cream cheese

3 sticks of margarine

start mixing

add 3 cups of sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

cream together

alternate in 6 eggs and 3 cups of flour

put the cake in a cold oven and turn on to 300 degrees and bake for 1.5 hours

All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.

This concludes the Greer’s 106 Year Anniversary Family Favorites Recipe Contest. Thank-you to everybody who entered.