MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 107 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Sarah Barber’s Crunch Drop Cookies.

Barber’s recipe won Best Dessert Recipe in our Family Favorite Recipe Contest.

Winning Dessert Recipe: Crunch Drop Cookies

Ingredients:

2c flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1c shortening

1c brown sugar

1c white sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

2c quick oatmeal

2c Rice Krispies

1c coconut flakes

1c chocolate chips

Instructions:

Sift flour, baking soda, and salt together. Cream shortening and both sugars in a separate bowl. Add eggs and vanilla and beat well. Stir in flour mixture. Add in the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. Drop by the spoonful onto a parchment covered cookie sheet. Bake for 12-15 minutes at 350. Cool for 1 minute, then move to rack.