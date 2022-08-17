MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 106 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Erin Kaiser’s Creamy Potato Salad.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

To a bowl add 5 lbs. boiled and thick sliced potatoes

8 boiled and halved eggs

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 cup of red onion

3/4 cup sweet pickle relish

1 cup of mayo

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup of olive juice from a jar of green olives

1/2 block of cream cheese at room temp

salt, pepper and paprika

refrigerate before eating

All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.

Stay tuned next week for the dessert winning recipe!