MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 107 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s and WKRG News 5 want to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

On this Special Edition of Cooking with John, Lucy Greer and John Nodar will be making Betty Reed’s Old Fashioned Chicken and Dumplins. Betty’s recipe won Best Entrée in our Family Favorite Recipe Contest.

Winning Entree Recipe: Old Fashion Chicken N Dumplins

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, skinned and cut in pieces

salt and pepper to taste

2tbsp powered chicken bouillon

1 small can evaporated milk

2 cups plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

4 tbsp soft butter

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 tsp salt

Salt and pepper chicken pieces. Put in large Dutch oven and cover with water. Sprinkle chicken bouillon and stir to mix. Bring to boil and cook 45 minutes or chicken is done. Remove chicken from water, cool and shred. Place chicken back in water. Add about 2 more cups of water. My family likes lots of dumplins.

Dumplins:

add flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. whisk. Add butter and mix. Add buttermilk and mix. Add more buttermilk if needed. Stir and form a ball. Sprinkle flour on board and knead dough about 5 times. No more. Pat out dough. bring chicken and water to a slow boil. Pinch off small balls of dough and add a little at a time so dough can cook. Once all dough is added. simmer about 10 minutes. Turn off. Add evaporated milk, Stir in and serve.