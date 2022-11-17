MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Alyvia Watson will be showing John how to make fall harvest braised beef brisket.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

1 beef Brisket Flat Half Boneless (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 cup cran-apple, cranberry or apple juice, divided

3 to 4 medium red apples (such as Jonathan, Red Delicious, Jazz or Fuji), cored, cut into 16 wedges each (about 1-1/4 pounds)

3/4 cup dried sweetened cranberries

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Instructions:

Combine cumin and cinnamon; rub over beef Brisket. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown Brisket; season beef with salt and pepper, as desired. Add 3/4 cup juice and garlic to stockpot; bring liquid to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-3/4 to 3-1/4 hours. Add apples and cranberries to stockpot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until Brisket and apples are fork-tender, stirring and rearranging apples once during cooking. Remove Brisket; keep warm. Combine remaining 1/4 cup juice and cornstarch; stir cornstarch mixture into apple mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture has thickened, stirring frequently. Trim fat from Brisket. Carve diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve beef with apple mixture.

