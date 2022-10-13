MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Ali Cantrell will be showing John how to make fake glaze kabobs.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- fig preserves
- minced garlic
- balsamic vinegar
- salt and pepper
- vegetable oil
Cover meat in fig preserves then layer on a skewer with red onion in between each. Place on the skillet or grill and get a good browning on all sides. Finally, top with glaze from the same ingredients as the base.