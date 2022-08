MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at D’Michaels Philly Cheesesteaks and Gyros.

Michael Oh will be showing John how to make their Loaded Philly Cheesesteak.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

add meat to the grill

sauté the vegetables

once meat is browning, start chopping

mix with the sautéed vegetables

add cheese and chop once more

add bun on top

D’Michaels Philly Cheesesteaks and Gyros is located at 7101 Theodore Dawes Rd. in Theodore.