MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Ali Cantrell will be showing John how to make country-fried steak bites.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

1 pound beef Strip Steak, Boneless

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup canola oil

Hot Sauce White Gravy:

1 cup whole milk

1 pinch kosher salt

2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce

Instructions:

Cut the steak, across the grain into ½ inch thick rectangular pieces. Whisk together the buttermilk and egg and place in a bowl. Add the steak pieces to the buttermilk and egg to soak. Combine the flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika in a small bowl. Reserve 1 tablespoon of it for the gravy, but the remaining amount will serve as the steak piece coating. Place a cast iron or heavy fry pan on the stove over medium high heat. Add canola oil and bring the oil up to 350°F. While the oil is coming to temperature, remove individual steak pieces from the buttermilk, shaking off excess buttermilk, and then put each piece into the flour dredge, again shaking off excess flour. Place the steak pieces on a plate. When the oil is at temperature, carefully add the steak pieces to the pan and fry for one minute per side, or two minutes total. Remove pieces and place on a couple of sheets of paper towel.