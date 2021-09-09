Cooking with John: Yoho Rum and Tacos’ brisket totchos

SPONSORED CONTENT: Cooking with John

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Warning: if you’re not familiar with totchos, you’re about to get really hungry.

John had never heard of totchos, but you bet he’s now a big fan of the culinary mash-up you didn’t know you needed: tacos and tater tots.

Chris Johnson from Yoho Rum and Tacos introduced John to tater tots topped with brisket, onions, peppers and cheese. And at Yoho Rum and Tacos, they cook and smoke all their brisket in house.

These totchos pair perfectly with NFL Sunday ticket, which you’ll find playing on Yoho’s thirty TVs. Every seat is a great seat for the big game and great food.

