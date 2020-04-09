Cooking with John: Wolf Bay Lodge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chef Brian Vaughn of Wolf Bay Lodge cooks up a seafood creation on this week’s Cooking with John.
See the full menu at Wolfbaylodge.com, or call them up at (251) 987-5129.
___________________
Recipe for Spring Pea Puree & Crabmeat Beurre Blanc
Spring Pea Purée
2 tbsp olive oil
1lb peas
1 small onion; diced
2 cloves of garlic; minced
2 tbsp chopped parsley
1 lemon; juiced
2 tbsp butter
1/2 cup chicken stock
Crabmeat Beurre Blanc
1/2 cup white wine
1oz crab meat
2 tbsp butter
1 tsp chopped parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
