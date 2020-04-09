Cooking with John: Wolf Bay Lodge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chef Brian Vaughn of Wolf Bay Lodge cooks up a seafood creation on this week’s Cooking with John.

See the full menu at Wolfbaylodge.com, or call them up at (251) 987-5129.

Recipe for Spring Pea Puree & Crabmeat Beurre Blanc

Spring Pea Purée

2 tbsp olive oil

1lb peas

1 small onion; diced

2 cloves of garlic; minced

2 tbsp chopped parsley

1 lemon; juiced

2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup chicken stock

Crabmeat Beurre Blanc

1/2 cup white wine

1oz crab meat

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

