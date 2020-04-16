Cooking with John: Villaggio Grille

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chef John Odom of Villaggio Grille whips up BBQ Chicken Wood Fired Pizza on this week’s Cooking with John.

Check out their website at this link, or call them up at 251-224-6510.

Recipe for Pizza Dough

12 # Batch

12 pounds of high gluten flour

8 ounces of salt

4 ounces of yeast

7 ounces of honey

6 ounces of blended oil

3 quarts of 110 degree water (+ or -)

Weigh out the flour. Place in mixer with salt. Place the mixer on low to blend salt with flour. Measure out 2 quarts of 110 degree water. Add honey and oil to the water mix well. When water is 110 degrees add yeast and stir making sure yeast is mixed well. Wait about 5 minutes for yeast to bloom (look puffy and bubbly). Add yeast water to flour mix in the mixer blend on 3. Get another quart of water and add slowly until dough is blended into a ball and soft to the touch. Mix on 5 for 5 mins. Allow to proof until double the size. Split into 7 ounce portions, roll into a ball. Allow to proof again. Roll out into circles with corn meal on both sides. Line a pizza pan with liner add corn meal and place each rolled out piece of dough on the liner. 6 fit on one layer.

6 # Batch

6 pounds of high gluten flour

4 ounces of salt

3.5 ounces of honey

3 ounces of blended oil

2 ounces of yeast

1.5 quarts of 110 degree water (+ or -)

Weigh out the flour. Place in mixer with salt. Place the mixer on low to blend salt with flour. Measure out 1 quart of 110 degree water. Add honey and oil to the water mix well. When water is 110 degrees add yeast and stir making sure yeast is mixed well. Wait about 5 minutes for yeast to bloom (look puffy and bubbly). Add yeast water to flour mix in the mixer blend on 3. Get another ½ quart of water and add slowly until dough is blended into a ball and soft to the touch. Mix on 5 for 5 mins. Allow to proof until double the size. Split into 7 ounce portions, roll into a ball. Allow to proof again. Roll out into circles with corn meal on both sides. Line a pizza pan with liner add corn meal and place each rolled out piece of dough on the liner. 6 fit on one layer.

3# Batch

3# high gluten flour

2 ounces salt

1 ¾ ounces honey

1 ½ ounces oil

1 ounce yeast

¾ quart 110 degree water + or –

Weigh out the flour. Place in mixer with salt. Place the mixer on low to blend salt with flour. Measure out ½ quart of 110 degree water. Add honey and oil to the water mix well. When water is 110 degrees add yeast and stir making sure yeast is mixed well. Wait about 5 minutes for yeast to bloom (look puffy and bubbly). Add yeast water to flour mix in the mixer blend on 3. Get another ¼ quart of water and add slowly until dough is blended into a ball and soft to the touch. Mix on 5 for 5 mins. Allow to proof until double the size. Split into 7 ounce portions, roll into a ball. Allow to proof again. Roll out into circles with corn meal on both sides. Line a pizza pan with liner add corn meal and place each rolled out piece of dough on the liner. 6 fit on one layer.

