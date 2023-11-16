MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Executive Chef Adam Stephens from The Hope Farm is cooking Thai-inspired She Crab Soup.

A father’s passion for wine and his son’s love for agriculture came together to provide their community with a memorable gathering space full of comfort and tranquility. The Hope Farm is a food and wine bar, event space and more.

The Hope Farm hosts elevated events like Art of Mixology classes, Sunday suppers, and wine tastings.

Be our guest at The Hope Farm by clicking here to purchase a $50 gift card for only $25.

Only 50 gift cards are available, so act fast before they sell out.

Click Here for our Current ‘Be Our Guest’ Deal: The Hope Farm

Upcoming ‘Be Our Guest’ Deals:

11/30: Billie’s

Thai-inspired She Crab Soup

This is a semi-traditional rendition of She Crab Soup, incorporating Thai red curry and select herbs for garnish.

She Crab Soup originated in Charleston, SC. It is called “She Crab Soup” because the roe from the “she” crabs is the primary flavoring agent

Ingredients

Garden Herbs

Blood orange

Basil oil

Gulf crab

Mint

Cilantro

Shallot

Instructions