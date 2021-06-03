Cooking with John: Tastee Freez banana split

(WKRG) — Today, we’re headed over to Pensacola, where we’re going to join Mike Thomas, the owner of Tastee Freez, and whip up a Tastee Freez banana split.

You don’t need a fancy soft serve machine to make this treat. You can make these Tastee Freez banana splits with a gallon of vanilla ice cream and an ice cream scoop.

You can make this many different ways, but the traditional way is with strawberries on one mound, pineapple on another, and chocolate sauce in the middle. Then, of course, top it off with lots of whipped cream. Add cherries or nuts to the top. then add the banana.

You can head over to Tastee Freez at 6511 Caroline St. in Milton. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.