ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar visits YoHo Rum and Tacos.

Melecia Mills will be showing John how they make their famous classic, fried chicken and chimichurri steak tacos.

Classic Taco

Choice of ground beef or chicken. Monterey jack cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Fried Chicken Taco

Crunchy Mexican Slaw, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli.

Chimichurri Steak Taco

Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, Fried Jalapenos, and Cotija Cheese.

YoHo Rum and Tacos is located at 4851 Wharf Pkwy W, Orange Beach, AL 36561 inside The Wharf. It is a family friendly, casual waterfront dining spot open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They have live music and offer dine-in and takeout.