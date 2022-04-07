MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week Cynthia Bridges joins John Nodar on Cooking with John and shows us how to make Simple Homemade Biscuits.

For this recipe you will need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup buttermilk (or plain milk with 1 tsp of vinegar added)

1 stick of cold, salted butter cut into small chunks

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

The instructions for this recipe:

Preheat the oven to 450.

Mix together the dry ingredients with a fork or whisk. Add the butter. Once the pieces are coated with flour, start rubbing them quickly between your fingers until they turn to big flakes and the flour mixture has the texture of loose dirt. If you take too long here, the heat from your fingers will melt the butter and your biscuits won’t be flaky.

Add the buttermilk slowly and stir until combined into a big, but not soggy, lump…if it’s too wet, add a little more flour. If there’s dry flour in the bowl, add a little more buttermilk.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured countertop. Flatten it a little and fold it over two or three times. This is NOT like kneading bread; don’t overwork biscuit dough in the bowl or on the counter! If you do, they’ll be tough!

I usually make the dough into a rectangle about ¾ inch thick and slice into nine biscuits. Gently pull them apart, then put them back together on the baking sheet touching lightly (it’s called kissing.) You can cut them out with a circle cutter if you prefer.

Pop them in the oven for about 12 minutes. Check and see if they’re the desired brownness. Don’t walk away! Keep checking every minute or so…they’ll burn quickly at this stage.

Let the biscuits cool on the baking sheet for a minute or two before serving. Enjoy!

I’ve figured out some timing tricks (like starting with the milk and vinegar) that have my process down to about 25 minutes start to finish. It’ll take longer the first time.

These ingredients are flexible; that’s part of the fun with biscuits. If you don’t have butter, try ½ cup of shortening or lard or mayonnaise or yogurt; you can’t flake either of the last two so just stir that in. Use the full-fat variety. If you don’t have salted butter, use unsalted and add ¼ teaspoon more salt.

If your baking powder has been in the cabinet for a year or two, get new. If you don’t think your biscuits grew tall enough, you can add a little more next time. You’ll know you’ve added too much when you can begin to taste the chalkiness of the baking powder the final product.

If you want more sugar, add some next time. Too much, though, and this becomes something more like a scone.

If you want something interesting and savory, add pepper or shredded cheese when you mix the wet and dry ingredients.

Biscuits are forgiving. A little more of this or that is usually not a big deal. The only ingredient you really have to be careful with is salt. Don’t add too much, especially if you’re already using salted butter.

Enjoy!