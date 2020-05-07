Cooking with John: Semmes House of Pizza

(WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John features Chef Chris Brill with Semmes House of Pizza, who is cooking up a Spinach Artichoke Roll.

Semmes House of Pizza is located at 3958 Snow Rd C in Semmes. For more information, call 251-645-3400 or visit semmeshouseofpizza.com.

RECIPE for Spinach Artichoke Roll

Ingredients:

1) Pizza Dough: Our dough can be purchased from Semmes House of Pizza or you may use any pizza dough from a local grocery store.

2) 1 cup spinach

3) 1/2 cup artichoke hearts- squeeze and drain liquid.

4) 1/4 cup feta

5) 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

6) 1 tablespoon of minced garlic

7) pesto

8) marinara sauce

Directions: Heat oven to 525 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pre stretch dough to 8-10 inches. Place all of the ingredients together in a large bowl and hand mix until mixed well. Place ingredients in center of dough. Form ingredients into a rectangle with hands. Fold dough over ingredients. Remove excess dough from around main ingredients (a pizza cutter works well in removing the extra dough). Brush pesto onto the top of roll. Bake for 5-8 minutes or until golden brown. When finished, cut the roll into slices for serving. May be served with marinara sauce or by itself!

