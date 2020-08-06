Cooking with John: Rajun Cajun Pizza from Wild Willy’s Snack Shack

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Chef Chef Adam Spellman with Wild Willy’s Snack Shack in Fort Walton shows us how to make a Rajun Cajun Pizza.

Recipe: Rajun Cajun Pizza

Start with a pizza crust of choice

6oz total (equal parts of hot sauce, ranch, and pizza sauce)

6oz grilled chicken

7oz mozzarella cheese

Toppings (add to amount of personal preference)

6-8 cherry tomatoes halved

red onion

sweet green bell pepper

fresh jalapenos

roasted red peppers

After baking in the oven, remove and garnish with:

Ranch drizzle

Cilantro

Chopped Green Onion

Find out more about Wild Willy’s Snack Shack at www.wwazone.com or call them at (850) 400-3300.

