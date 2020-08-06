Cooking with John: Rajun Cajun Pizza from Wild Willy’s Snack Shack

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Chef Chef Adam Spellman with Wild Willy’s Snack Shack in Fort Walton shows us how to make a Rajun Cajun Pizza.

Recipe: Rajun Cajun Pizza

  • Start with a pizza crust of choice
  • 6oz total (equal parts of hot sauce, ranch, and pizza sauce)
  • 6oz grilled chicken
  • 7oz mozzarella cheese
  • Toppings (add to amount of personal preference)
  • 6-8 cherry tomatoes halved
  • red onion
  • sweet green bell pepper
  • fresh jalapenos
  • roasted red peppers
  • After baking in the oven, remove and garnish with:
  • Ranch drizzle
  • Cilantro
  • Chopped Green Onion

Find out more about Wild Willy’s Snack Shack at www.wwazone.com or call them at (850) 400-3300.

