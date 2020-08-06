FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Chef Chef Adam Spellman with Wild Willy’s Snack Shack in Fort Walton shows us how to make a Rajun Cajun Pizza.
Recipe: Rajun Cajun Pizza
- Start with a pizza crust of choice
- 6oz total (equal parts of hot sauce, ranch, and pizza sauce)
- 6oz grilled chicken
- 7oz mozzarella cheese
- Toppings (add to amount of personal preference)
- 6-8 cherry tomatoes halved
- red onion
- sweet green bell pepper
- fresh jalapenos
- roasted red peppers
- After baking in the oven, remove and garnish with:
- Ranch drizzle
- Cilantro
- Chopped Green Onion
Find out more about Wild Willy’s Snack Shack at www.wwazone.com or call them at (850) 400-3300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fort Walton Beach college student earns Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to study Artificial Intelligence in Austria
- Cooking with John: Rajun Cajun Pizza from Wild Willy’s Snack Shack
- CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children
- MCPSS release 2020 remote learning guide
- Northwest Florida records eight new COVID-19 deaths as Florida adds more than 7,000 new cases