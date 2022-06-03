ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– This week John Nodar visits Vinny’s Pizzeria in Cooking with John.

Paul Beard shows John how to make Pizza Dough. The recipe and instructions are as follows:

Add flour, yeast, sugar, and salt together in the mixer

Mix on low speed for 3 minutes

Add Water and Oil and continue to mix for another 3 minutes

Scrape the sides of the mixer to incorporate all mix

Continue mixing for 3 more minutes

Vinny’s Pizzeria is located at 4651 Main St K-1, Orange Beach, AL 36561 open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.