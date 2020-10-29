Cooking with John: Personal Beef Pizzas

(WKRG) — In this week’s Cooking with John, Emily Dent with Dent Cattle Company is serving up some personal beef pizzas.

Italian-Style Beef Sausage (recipe follows)

1-1/2 cups pizza sauce

4 round thin sandwich breads, any variety, split

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Toppings:

Sliced black or green olives, sliced red or yellow bell peppers, sliced red onions (optional)

Prepare Italian-Style Beef Sausage. Stir in pizza sauce; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Keep warm and set aside.

Italian-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Place sandwich thins, cut sides up, on rack of broiler pan. Spoon equal amounts of sausage mixture on each bread half. Evenly sprinkle with cheese and toppings, as desired.

Place pizzas on rack of broiler pan so surface of cheese is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

October is Beef Month in Alabama. This recipe and many other beef recipes can be found at beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

