Cooking with John: Pepsi BBQ sauce

(WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Cynthia Bridges with Buffalo Rock shows us how to make Pepsi BBQ Sauce.

RECIPE

1/2 onion, finely chopped (about a cup)

2 garlic cloves, minced

 2 tablespoons butter

2 cups ketchup

6 ounces Pepsi

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 teaspoon mustard

2 tablespoons vinegar

Combine all the ingredients in a heavy non-reactive saucepan and gradually bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat slightly to obtain a gentle simmer. Simmer the sauce until reduced by a quarter, 6 to 8 minutes. Use right away or transfer to a large jar, cover, cool to room temperature and refrigerate. The sauce will keep for several months.

