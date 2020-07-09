(WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Cynthia Bridges with Buffalo Rock shows us how to make Pepsi BBQ Sauce.
RECIPE
1/2 onion, finely chopped (about a cup)
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups ketchup
6 ounces Pepsi
1 tablespoon Worcestershire
1 teaspoon mustard
2 tablespoons vinegar
Combine all the ingredients in a heavy non-reactive saucepan and gradually bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat slightly to obtain a gentle simmer. Simmer the sauce until reduced by a quarter, 6 to 8 minutes. Use right away or transfer to a large jar, cover, cool to room temperature and refrigerate. The sauce will keep for several months.
MORE COOKING WITH JOHN
- Cooking with John: Pepsi BBQ sauce
- Cooking with John: Quiche of the Day with East Shore Café
- Cooking with John: Hot Tamales with Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken
- Cooking with John: Hog Wild BBQ
- Cooking with John: Marker 158 Dockside