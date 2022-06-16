ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– This week John Nodar visits Ginny Lane Bar & Grill in Cooking with John.
Charlie Perez shows John how to make Pecan Encrusted Chicken. The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- butterfly chicken and season
- dip into bread and pecan coating
- add to the fryer
- cook for 5-7 minutes
- remove and place over plate of mashed potatoes and veggies
- top with sauce
Ginny lane Bar & Grill located at 4851 Wharf Pkwy E, Orange Beach, AL 36561 inside The Wharf. It is a family friendly and casual dining spot open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer dine-in and takeout.