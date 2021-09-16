Cooking with John: Peach cobbler from The Social at Midtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Peach cobbler might be a perfect dessert, and our friends at The Social at Midtown show us how to make the perfect cobbler.

The Social at Midtown have the recipe down. Learn how to simmer your peaches, get the right amount of butter and brown sugar for your own excellent cobbler. What we don’t learn is The Social at Midtown’s secret ingredient — you’ll have to try one of their cobblers to see just how much a difference it makes.

Head over to 110 South Florida Street to try the peach cobbler, or any of the other fantastic southern dishes, at The Social at Midtown. They’re open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the week, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

