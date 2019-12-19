Cooking with John: Oysters Grandfeller from Grand Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza menu

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Hotel Executive Chef Cory Garrison was in the kitchen with John Nodar to cook up one of the featured items on their New Year’s Eve Extravaganza menu, the Oysters Grandfeller.

The event takes place on New Year’s Eve in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

You can check out the full dinner menu below.

For more information and tickets, click here.

RECIPE: Oysters Grandfeller

5 ea – Alabama oysters

8 oz – braised greens (any will do as long as they are tasty)

5 oz – Conecuh sausage (any smoked pork or sausage will do good)

1 fl oz – smoked vinegar

1 qt – blackened hollandaise

· Shuck oysters carefully keeping the liquor in the shell

· Top with the greens sausage and vinegar

· Grill, broil or roast until oysters are just heated thru

· Top with blackened hollandaise and serve

For the hollandaise

6 egg yolks

Juice of ½ lemon

2 Tbl – hot sauce

1# – melted butter

2 Tbl – Blackening spice

· Over a double boiler whisk the egg yolks, lemon juice and hot sauce together until thick and creamy

· Slowly while still whisking drizzle the butter into the egg yolks forming an emulsion

· Adjust seasonings with blackening spice and salt