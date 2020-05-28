MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John features Chef Mike Roberson with O’Quigley’s Seafood Steamer, who is cooking up some Gumbo.
O’Quigley’s Seafood Steamer is located at 34940 Emerald Coast Pkwy #101 in Destin, Fla. The owner of this restaurant is Mike Gleason and if interested in visiting their website click here.
Gumbo ingredients:
2 lb okra, cut, frozen
1 bunch celery chopped
3 yellow onions, chopped
2 green peppers, chopped
2 red peppers, chopped
3 lb moon sliced andouille sausage
5 lb scallops
3 lb raw chicken, diced
5 lb raw shrimp
3 lb grouper, cubed
4 oz. garlic chopped
4 oz. Autry’s Seafood Seasoning
½ cup Worcestershire
¼ Kitchen Bouquet
1 can Stewed Tomatoes
2 gal water
½ lb chicken base
4 oz. basil, dried
2 oz. red pepper flakes, crushed
6 bay leaves
4 tbsp salt
2 tbsp blackened seasoning
3 oz. Gumbo file
3 tbsp olive oil
2 lb crabmeat
1 lb roux
LATEST STORIES:
- Cooking with John: O’Quigley’s Seafood Steamer
- Moose calf rescued from raging river
- US coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000 as states continue reopening
- Second suspect arrested in Grand Bay elder abuse case
- Baldwin County teen accused of shooting aunt 8 times denied youthful offender status