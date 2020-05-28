Cooking with John: O’Quigley’s Seafood Steamer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John features Chef Mike Roberson with O’Quigley’s Seafood Steamer, who is cooking up some Gumbo.

O’Quigley’s Seafood Steamer is located at 34940 Emerald Coast Pkwy #101 in Destin, Fla. The owner of this restaurant is Mike Gleason and if interested in visiting their website click here.

Gumbo ingredients:

2 lb okra, cut, frozen

1 bunch celery chopped

3 yellow onions, chopped

2 green peppers, chopped

2 red peppers, chopped

3 lb moon sliced andouille sausage

5 lb scallops

3 lb raw chicken, diced

5 lb raw shrimp

3 lb grouper, cubed

4 oz. garlic chopped

4 oz. Autry’s Seafood Seasoning

½ cup Worcestershire

¼ Kitchen Bouquet

1 can Stewed Tomatoes

2 gal water

½ lb chicken base

4 oz. basil, dried

2 oz. red pepper flakes, crushed

6 bay leaves

4 tbsp salt

2 tbsp blackened seasoning

3 oz. Gumbo file

3 tbsp olive oil

2 lb crabmeat

1 lb roux

