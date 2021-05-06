Cooking with John: Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, this week marks one year since a horrific motorcycle accident, where a 12 year old boy was severely injured and his grandfather killed.

Caleb Springston was riding on the back of his grandfather's motorcycle back in May 2020 when a driver hit them head-on. His grandfather, James Turner was killed. Springston has brain damage, among other injuries. A year later, Caleb is making a lot of progress.