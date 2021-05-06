Cooking with John: Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings

SPONSORED CONTENT: Cooking with John

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cynthia Bridges with Buffalo Rock is here to whip up some Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings.

Recipe: Mt. Dew Apple Dumplings

Ingredients:

  • 2 small apples
  • 8 oz pack of refrigerated crescent rolls
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 brown sugar
  • 1 tsp Cinnamon
  • ¾ cup Mountain Dew

Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8×8 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Peel and cut apples into 4 wedges each
  3. Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles
  4. Place an apple wedge in the small end of the triangle then roll up. Pinch the ends to seal and then transfer to baking dish.
  5. In med microwave safe bowl, melt butter. Add in sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir until combined and smooth.
  6. Drizzle butter mixture over the dough.
  7. Pour the Mt. Dew on the sides of the Dumplings, not on top.
  8. Bake until golden brown or apples are tender35-40 min. Remove from oven and let stand 10 min.
  9. Server for breakfast or for dessert with scoop of vanilla ice cream.

