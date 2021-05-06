Cooking with John: Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cynthia Bridges with Buffalo Rock is here to whip up some Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings.
Recipe: Mt. Dew Apple Dumplings
Ingredients:
- 2 small apples
- 8 oz pack of refrigerated crescent rolls
- ½ cup butter
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 brown sugar
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- ¾ cup Mountain Dew
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8×8 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Peel and cut apples into 4 wedges each
- Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles
- Place an apple wedge in the small end of the triangle then roll up. Pinch the ends to seal and then transfer to baking dish.
- In med microwave safe bowl, melt butter. Add in sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir until combined and smooth.
- Drizzle butter mixture over the dough.
- Pour the Mt. Dew on the sides of the Dumplings, not on top.
- Bake until golden brown or apples are tender35-40 min. Remove from oven and let stand 10 min.
- Server for breakfast or for dessert with scoop of vanilla ice cream.