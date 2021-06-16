Cooking with John: Moravec Cattle Company Barbecue Chipotle Burgers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In today’s Cooking with John, Kendra Moravec with Moravec Cattle Company in Grand Bay shows us how to make Barbecue Chipotle Burgers.

Here’s what all you need:

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup beer

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 slices frozen Texas Toast

2 spears pickled okra, sliced

• To prepare barbecue sauce, combine beer, brown sugar, ketchup, chipotle peppers and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thickened; set aside.

• Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, prepare Texas Toast according to package directions. Cut each piece of toast in half.

Cook’s Tip: Fresh Texas toast, buttered, may be used instead of frozen product.

For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce over one toast half. Top with burger, another tablespoon of sauce, and okra slices. Close sandwich.

Cook’s Tip: Dill pickle chips or pickled jalapeño peppers may be substituted for pickled okra.