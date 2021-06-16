Cooking with John: Moravec Cattle Company Barbecue Chipotle Burgers

SPONSORED CONTENT: Cooking with John
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In today’s Cooking with John, Kendra Moravec with Moravec Cattle Company in Grand Bay shows us how to make Barbecue Chipotle Burgers.

Here’s what all you need:

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
1/2 cup beer
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
4 slices frozen Texas Toast
2 spears pickled okra, sliced

• To prepare barbecue sauce, combine beer, brown sugar, ketchup, chipotle peppers and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thickened; set aside.
• Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Meanwhile, prepare Texas Toast according to package directions. Cut each piece of toast in half.
Cook’s Tip: Fresh Texas toast, buttered, may be used instead of frozen product.

For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce over one toast half. Top with burger, another tablespoon of sauce, and okra slices. Close sandwich.

Cook’s Tip: Dill pickle chips or pickled jalapeño peppers may be substituted for pickled okra.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories