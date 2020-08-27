Cooking with John: Moe’s Original BBQ Alabama White Sauce

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark White, owner of Moe’s Original BBQ prepares Alabama White Sauce with WKRG News 5’s John Nodar.

Have a look at the recipe:

  • 1 jar mayonnaise “heavy duty”
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon dry rub Moe’s or your personal favorite
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce a couple of dashes, to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce a couple of dashes
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pinch white pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/4 lemon juiced

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients in bowl and mix well until smooth.
  • Make sure there are no lemon seeds or lumps.

Additionally, Moe’s is offering free meals to first responders with the help of patrons. White says for every $10, a meal is reserved for a first responder. Once enough money is made for 20 meals, Moe’s will deliver them all over the area from hospitals to police departments.

To visit Moe’s Original BBQ visit https://www.moesoriginalbbq.com/ and to give them a call try (251) 410-7427.

