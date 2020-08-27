Cooking with John: Moe’s Original BBQ Alabama White Sauce

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark White, owner of Moe’s Original BBQ prepares Alabama White Sauce with WKRG News 5’s John Nodar.

Have a look at the recipe:

1 jar mayonnaise “heavy duty”

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon dry rub Moe’s or your personal favorite

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce a couple of dashes, to taste

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce a couple of dashes

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 pinch white pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 lemon juiced

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in bowl and mix well until smooth.

Make sure there are no lemon seeds or lumps.

Additionally, Moe’s is offering free meals to first responders with the help of patrons. White says for every $10, a meal is reserved for a first responder. Once enough money is made for 20 meals, Moe’s will deliver them all over the area from hospitals to police departments.

To visit Moe’s Original BBQ visit https://www.moesoriginalbbq.com/ and to give them a call try (251) 410-7427.

