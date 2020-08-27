Cooking with John: Moe’s Original BBQ Alabama White Sauce

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark White, owner of Moe’s Original BBQ prepares Alabama White Sauce with WKRG News 5’s John Nodar.
Have a look at the recipe:
- 1 jar mayonnaise “heavy duty”
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon dry rub Moe’s or your personal favorite
- 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce a couple of dashes, to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce a couple of dashes
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pinch white pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
- 1/4 lemon juiced
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients in bowl and mix well until smooth.
- Make sure there are no lemon seeds or lumps.
Additionally, Moe’s is offering free meals to first responders with the help of patrons. White says for every $10, a meal is reserved for a first responder. Once enough money is made for 20 meals, Moe’s will deliver them all over the area from hospitals to police departments.
To visit Moe’s Original BBQ visit https://www.moesoriginalbbq.com/ and to give them a call try (251) 410-7427.
