Cooking with John: Moe’s BBQ Tomato and Watermelon salad

(WKRG) — Today, Mark White from Moe’s Barbecue is showing us how to make a tomato and watermelon salad.

Ingredients:
Equal parts cubed watermelon and tomatoes 
A squeeze of juice from one lemon 
Shaved Vadalia onion
A pinch of sugar or sweetener of choice
A pinch of salt and pepper
A dash of olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Garnish with chopped basil and mint to brighten the flavor

You can find Moe’s BBQ in multiple locations across the Gulf Coast, including locations in Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Semmes, and Orange Beach.

